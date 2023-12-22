How NFTs Will Make a Comeback in 2024

While early entry into NFTs required users to navigate complicated self-custodial wallets, these NFTs often come wrapped in a platform design that submerges the underlying blockchain technology through a partially or fully custodial wallet system. Yet this doesn’t stop consumers from receiving utility from the tokens and integrating them into their digital identity on social media and other platforms. Nor does it stop them from participating in the broader NFT ecosystem if they want to (indeed, in many cases, they can even transfer their branded NFTs to self-custody if they so choose).