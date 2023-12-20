DeFi Has a Risk Problem and It’s Time to Solve It

As the crypto market’s recovery gathers pace in 2024, we must find a balance between decentralization and consumer protection to change the perception of DeFi as the lawless “Wild West” When it comes to personal finances, trust is the most important factor, even in a trustless environment. If we want DeFi to go mainstream, those of us building in the decentralized ecosystem must work hard to gain that trust by shifting that risk-to-reward ratio toward acceptable levels. Once we solve the risk problem, the users will come.