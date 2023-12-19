Web3 Needs to Develop an Obsession With Brand Image

In that world, the amount of attention and resources put into image production and branding can reach ridiculous proportions. I should know, I’ve been submerged in it for the good part of the last 10 years. I recently talked shop with a friend of mine who works in one of the high-end fashion houses, and they told me that their company paid a $70,000 per day consultancy fee for a stylist for a photoshoot (for those who don’t know, a stylist is the person who selects the combination of clothes that the models are wearing in the campaign photos).