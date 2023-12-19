The Bitcoin Fee Flippening Is Upon Us

El Salvador adopted bitcoin as legal tender and has been using it as a way to turn its country around into a prosperous nation. Just recently President Nayib Bukele received regulatory approval to launch his bitcoin-backed “volcano bond” in 2024. Javier Milei, the libertarian president of Argentina who was recently sworn in, is also a proponent of Bitcoin. He has previously stated that “bitcoin represents a return of money to its creator: the private sector,” and it is rumored that Argentina might be the next large nation to adopt a bitcoin standard. Bhutan has been quietly mining bitcoin. Oman made a $1.1 billion investment on bitcoin mining infrastructure, and other powerful countries are expressing interest/investment in Bitcoin.