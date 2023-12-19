ETFs, Halving, Upgrades – What to Expect With Bitcoin Next Year

Bitcoin's technology trends in 2023 included the continued impact of the Taproot upgrade, enhancing transaction efficiency and privacy. The Lightning Network's maturation underscored Bitcoin's ability to scale by adding layers on top of the Bitcoin protocol to facilitate faster, more economical transactions. Lightning infrastructure has come a long way, with scores of lightning-enabled wallets, on-demand Lightning nodes, and facilitating an estimated 200,000 transactions per day. It will be interesting to watch what this more mature Lightning Network will do in the sustained high-fee environment of another bull market.