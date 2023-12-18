2024: The Year of Regulatory Compromises

Although the SEC does not intend to propose a comprehensive regulatory framework for crypto, the agency has proposed a handful of new regulations subject to finalization next year that would impact crypto industry participants. SEC proposals to redefine the definition of an “exchange” to include “communication protocol systems” and require investment advisers to custody crypto assets with a qualified custodian, if adopted in current form, are likely to result in similar administrative law challenges. Multiple industry groups and crypto firms claim that the SEC has violated the so-called “major questions doctrine” by proposing these regulations without clear Congressional authorization to do so, among other complaints. The reality that these regulations may be held up by legal battles and then abandoned in the event of a change in administration may prompt the SEC to make significant concessions.