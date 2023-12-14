What We Know About the Massive Ledger Hack

So, is it too soon to laugh about it? Just last week, CoinDesk listed Ledger CEO Pascal Gauthier and several of the impacted DeFi protocols on its annual Most Influential list — perhaps we can laugh about the inauspicious timing. But that’s the thing about open-source development that happens in the public eye, even the worst moments can hold valuable lessons for all . On social media, the breach has become an occasion to joke, condemn and learn: