Warren’s Crypto Bill Is Likely Unconstitutional. It’s Also Unlikely to Pass

“RED ALERT: Buried in the House intelligence committee’s Section 702 ‘reform’ bill, which is schedule[d] for a floor vote as soon as tomorrow [Dec. 12, today], is the biggest expansion of surveillance inside the United States since the Patriot Act.

“Through a seemingly innocuous change to the definition of ‘electronic service communications provider,’ the bill vastly expands the universe of U.S. businesses that can be conscripted to aid the government in conducting surveillance.”