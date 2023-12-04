Martin Köppelmann Is Fighting to Keep Crypto Tech on Track

Like many early blockchain enthusiasts, Köppelmann first learned about Bitcoin (BTC) in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis. He'd grown intrigued by a new German political group, a branch of the Pirate Party, which took a unique approach to group decision-making. "It was meant to be this very member-driven party, and they had this concept, 'liquid democracy,' where by default everyone can vote on everything," Köppelmann explained in an interview.