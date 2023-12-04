Logik: Tieshun 'Pacman' Roquerre 'Knows His S--t'

I grew up in St. Louis, Missouri, grew up in Ferguson. When leaving that place, I got to go to those magical places that I got to witness on television or whatever. I think I was just drawn to it. I was already artistic as like I drew in class. And when I really got to see Disney World, and all those things, I was like, I want me one of those. And also, I wanted to create something more vibrant and exciting than my environment. And I think I was just ultimately bored with what life has to offer, I guess, that I wanted people to create and experience things.