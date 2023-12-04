Karl Floersch's 'Optimism' Tech Paved the Way for Coinbase's 'Base' Blockchain

One of the reasons why the OP Stack was chosen, according to Pollak, is its "modular" framework. Over the past year, zero-knowledge rollups have been surging in popularity. They make use of complex cryptography to "prove" that a certain transaction exists almost instantaneously using only a snippet of information. By contrast, optimistic rollups, which the OP stack is based on, take far longer for transactions to finalize. Because the OP Stack is modular, it can eventually make use of proofs from both optimistic and zero-knowledge rollups, Pollak argues.