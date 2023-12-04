Efdot: Racer 'Likes to Move Fast and Innovate'

I see a lot of change coming in the next several years, but I can't exactly predict what it will look like. Currently, the fine art gallery world is slowly shrinking and the role of the gallery is changing as our communication methods change. My hope is that the future art world will be more equitable and transparent. NFTs will likely continue to splinter off into subcultures, and some of them will be more sustainable markets than others. It's already impossible to keep up with everything happening, and that will get even harder in the future. ... Still the essence of art remains. As long as creators keep pushing boundaries and platforms evolve, digital art will endure. It's not just a market; it's a revolution in how we value, consume and connect over art.