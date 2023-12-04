Cuy Sheffield: The Reason Visa Is 'Everywhere’ in Crypto

At Visa we believe stablecoins can play a role in payments and help solve real-world problems. One of the biggest achievements for Visa this past year was expanding our stablecoin settlement capabilities and becoming one of the first major payment companies to leverage the Solana blockchain for live payment flows between clients. This was a significant milestone for us, as it demonstrated our ability to integrate with different blockchain platforms and enable faster, cheaper, and more scalable transactions for our partners and customers.