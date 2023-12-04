Barry Silbert Navigated Fallout From 2022's Crypto Scandals

Under his leadership, the company has cemented its position as a key player in the crypto industry despite facing a series of challenges related to last year's epic scandals. Not least of these was FTX, whose downfall was precipitated by the reporting by a then DCG-owned company – CoinDesk, the publisher of this very article (crypto is incestuous!). In November, DCG sold CoinDesk to Bullish, an institutional digital assets exchange, helping Silbert make a sizable profit on his original $500,000 purchase in 2016.