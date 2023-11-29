‘A Politician Masquerading as a Regulator’ – 3 Takeaways From Fortune's Gary Gensler Profile

It’s strange to think now how crypto received Gary Gensler as he became Securities and Exchange Commission chair in 2021. At the time, he was a breath of fresh air for an industry that badly needed change. His SEC predecessor, Jay Clayton, had seemed largely disinterested in digital assets, whereas Gensler had taught courses on blockchain at MIT. He was supposed to get it. And being a person who got it, we thought, he would surely find a sensible way between the need to uphold existing law and allowing a promising industry to grow.