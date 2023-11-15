Congress Gets the Runaround From Regulators, Again

Several Senators, including the primary sponsors of the legislative package, agreed with this interpretation, though their legislative fix was not considered because amendments to the broader bill would have slowed its enactment. And thus, the future viability of the digital asset economy in the United States was delivered into the hands of the Treasury Department, with the hope that the IRS would interpret the definition as Congress meant it and leave out the breadth of entities that Congress did not explicitly intend to capture. That hope was misplaced.