Lessons from New York for California’s New Crypto Licensing Regime

Regulating an industry in full for the first time is heavy lifting. DFPI might consider doing it in phases so that progress is made as the new regime is rolled out. Since you will be essentially building the plane as you fly it, be flexible, and be prepared to tailor it along the way. In New York, we continued to innovate with coin listing guidance and a conditional licensing framework. This paid off in dividends. PayPal was the first to obtain a conditional license from DFS, partnering with Paxos Trust Company to allow PayPal customers to buy, sell, and hold certain cryptocurrencies.