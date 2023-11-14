Disney Does NFTs Again in Partnership With NBA Top Shot Makers Dapper Labs

Dapper, like the rest of crypto, has taken a hit over the past couple of years. It has had at least three rounds of layoffs since the market started to dip in 2022, and I have no idea the state of its portfolio investments. It’s still a sizable company (200 employees, 65% working on code) with a serious pedigree, which has also knocked out serious innovations in crypto accessibility and the tech running in the background (like account abstraction).