A CBDC Alternative to SWIFT?

Stepping back, this is not surprising. The U.S. already dominates the global financial landscape, and it has no incentive to design a new system. It is content with the current one. China, on the other hand, has long been working to expand its economic reach beyond its borders – with smoother and broader trade comes greater global influence. Throw in a growing number of countries struggling to obtain enough dollars to pay for imports, and you get a simmering and widespread demand for an alternative. Countries with geopolitical grievances with the U.S. have strong reason to think the current system could become even more weaponized.