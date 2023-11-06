Sam Bankman-Fried Will Not Be Crypto’s Albatross

There’s a saving grace in that, in the words of FTX CEO John J. Ray III, SBF’s fraud was simply “old fashioned” embezzlement. Although FTX happened to be a crypto exchange, and SBF a cryptocurrency powerbroker, the scam itself had almost nothing to do with crypto itself. (So much so that the district judge overseeing SBF’s trial actually prohibited many of the conversations about crypto that SBF’s defense team would have liked to have had.)