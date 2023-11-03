A Tale of 2 SEC Commissioners

One of the SEC’s core missions is to protect investors. Yet against the backdrop of several crypto projects imploding resulting in large losses to U.S. consumers, Chairman Gensler seems to abdicate all responsibility for allowing this harm to occur during his watch. In his view, these “problems” are simply the result of “wide-ranging non-compliance” by the crypto industry. If only crypto projects would come in and register using “a form on our website” there would be no harm.