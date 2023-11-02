Want Crypto Adoption? Give Consumers What They Really Want

Web3 has brought a new social layer to the internet, best represented by blockchain-based communities built around status and digital ownership. We’ve already started seeing this in token-gated crypto communities like Friends With Benefits, or games like Fortnite or Roblox – where people spend loads on Gucci skins – or during the peak of the PFP NFT hype cycle, when celebrities were boosting BAYC on Twitter. We want to signal to peers that we are in, or the first, or the most prolific — and these status symbols have real social benefits. People flex with fashion, cars, and event access in the real world – and they are doing the same in the digital world, every day.