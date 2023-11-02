Sam Bankman-Fried Demonstrates Ineffective Altruism at Its Worst

One year ago, CoinDesk's Ian Allison sent me the FTX balance sheet and asked for my take. I laid out what I saw, asking several times whether it was real, because a balance sheet that bad just did not seem possible given all we'd read about Sam Bankman-Fried, Alameda and FTX over the preceding years. It was very real, and Ian brought down the house with his award-winning reporting. I'm proud to publish my latest thoughts on SBF here on CoinDesk.