Sam Bankman-Fried Demonstrates Ineffective Altruism at Its Worst

Bitcoin
$34,789.08+1.46%
Ethereum
$1,807.67+0.83%
Binance Coin
$229.48+2.78%
XRP
$0.60623144+1.13%
Solana
$41.45+0.45%
Cardano
$0.30601984+6.17%
Dogecoin
$0.06772735+2.31%
Tron
$0.09924919+0.69%
Toncoin
$2.21+3.83%
Chainlink
$10.97+1.66%
Polygon
$0.65466621+4.99%
Polkadot
$4.61+6.48%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$34,916.37+1.41%
Litecoin
$69.13+3.12%
Bitcoin Cash
$236.09-0.96%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000780+2.33%
Avalanche
$11.65+5.88%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.91-1.67%
Uniswap
$4.53+11.44%
TrueUSD
$0.99546954-0.21%
Stellar
$0.11927041-0.64%
Monero
$170.61-0.08%
OKB
$45.36+1.48%
Ethereum Classic
$17.27+0.51%
Cosmos
$7.68+1.27%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.40%
Hedera
$0.05430127+7.17%
Filecoin
$3.84+2.77%
Internet Computer
$3.95+3.83%
Cronos
$0.06425529+5.65%
Aptos
$6.71-1.07%
Lido DAO
$1.75+0.16%
NEAR Protocol
$1.49+3.62%
Quant
$99.19-1.08%
VeChain
$0.01901113+2.28%
Aave
$91.48+8.90%
Arbitrum
$0.97603667+5.30%
Injective Protocol
$14.52-2.31%
Optimism
$1.37+0.71%
Maker
$1,303.38-0.09%
Kaspa
$0.05045301-2.34%
The Graph
$0.10857772-0.26%
Bitcoin SV
$49.27+5.05%
Algorand
$0.11060842+2.28%
Stacks
$0.61753393+1.21%
Render Token
$2.28-0.89%
THORChain
$2.81-4.77%
MultiverseX
$31.98+6.08%
Immutable X
$0.67229929+5.15%
Synthetix
$2.37+8.20%
Theta
$0.74496879+1.48%
Tezos
$0.77968204+4.06%
The Sandbox
$0.35733650+6.13%
Decentraland
$0.39691273+11.42%
USDD
$0.99874340+0.21%
XDC Network
$0.05185386+1.98%
EOS
$0.63691609+3.22%
Axie Infinity
$5.36+3.22%
Fantom
$0.24186189+2.68%
NEO
$9.46+0.88%
Kava.io
$0.67517674+2.41%
Mina
$0.57269507+1.55%
Flow
$0.53548645+5.21%
eCash
$0.00002813+3.15%
GateToken
$3.85+1.38%
Conflux
$0.15405904-5.18%
Gala
$0.01825059-0.34%
ApeCoin
$1.31+1.48%
Chiliz
$0.06919970+7.39%
IOTA
$0.16028209+4.11%
PAX Gold
$1,963.88+0.09%
Rocket Pool
$23.24+0.50%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.10+5.24%
Frax Share
$6.10+6.32%
Curve DAO Token
$0.50134936+6.95%
KuCoin Token
$4.61+2.24%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99946474+0.00%
BitTorrent
$0.00000046+2.55%
Sui
$0.44841801+3.66%
Klaytn
$0.13324031+2.70%
Radix
$0.04073425+0.52%
Casper
$0.03596892+5.65%
GMX
$44.82-0.23%
Wemix
$1.27+2.37%
dYdX
$2.25+0.69%
Arweave
$6.03+1.35%
Woo Network
$0.22160171+7.00%
Huobi Token
$2.41+1.42%
Luna Classic
$0.00006361+2.85%
Nexo
$0.64827345+1.41%
Fetch.ai
$0.34274231+0.62%
PancakeSwap
$1.57+29.17%
Qtum
$3.23+4.37%
Zilliqa
$0.01961442+1.01%
Dash
$28.56-0.10%
Compound
$46.59+5.80%
1inch Network
$0.30305690+6.79%
Basic Attention Token
$0.20830953+2.51%
FLOKI
$0.00003086-1.55%
Illuvium
$50.50+6.01%
Celo
$0.57456949+20.89%
SafePal
$0.69897158+2.06%
Astar
$0.05454982+1.29%
Flare
$0.01069772+4.83%
Mask Network
$3.46+22.99%
Polymath Network
$0.31510000-0.72%
NEM
$0.03129303+2.05%
Oasis Network
$0.05588769+10.26%
Gnosis
$107.14+2.19%
SingularityNET
$0.22257587+1.18%
Bitcoin Gold
$15.50+4.89%
Enjin
$0.26240736+6.58%
Holo
$0.00144919+6.36%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.44317114+1.16%
Loopring
$0.20024769+1.72%
Convex Finance
$2.97+8.02%
BLUR
$0.22966017+2.81%
Beldex
$0.04043686+21.22%
Chia
$26.63+1.34%
Stepn
$0.18257286+2.05%
Ankr
$0.02337390+1.91%
Osmosis
$0.36290316+7.97%
Akash Network
$1.01+4.49%
Golem
$0.21974835+3.65%
Zcash
$27.60+0.11%
Helium
$1.50+1.64%
IoTeX
$0.02254767+2.05%
Merit Circle
$0.47844644+7.13%
ICON
$0.21679191+1.55%
Status
$0.05220448+8.86%
Ravencoin
$0.01715511+3.36%
Wax
$0.06052757+3.77%
Kusama
$22.48+8.36%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.81+4.57%
Decred
$12.78+2.47%
Audius
$0.16967864+4.91%
SEI
$0.10983495+2.39%
Worldcoin
$1.76-5.10%
Sushiswap
$0.99441410+15.50%
Band Protocol
$1.41+2.48%
Yearn Finance
$5,720.06+1.80%
Siacoin
$0.00368627+7.28%
Livepeer
$6.33+3.94%
JasmyCoin
$0.00384058+3.11%
SXP
$0.31862776+6.38%
Aragon
$4.61-2.73%
tomiNet
$2.16+8.94%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+2.55%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.70511841-2.46%
Waves
$1.76+1.39%
Axelar
$0.37475044+7.01%
Ocean Protocol
$0.38061414+3.97%
Gemini Dollar
$1.01+0.70%
Moonbeam
$0.20890658+6.27%
Biconomy
$0.22853399+1.73%
Balancer
$3.47+4.62%
Liquity
$1.62+0.85%
EthereumPoW
$1.41+2.04%
Harmony
$0.01201732+4.87%
Ribbon Finance
$0.17805867+0.04%
Lisk
$1.01+5.88%
MAGIC
$0.57702432+1.65%
Kadena
$0.52259147+1.97%
Kyber Network
$0.77432424-0.97%
Gains Network
$3.92+0.38%
API3
$1.33+4.32%
Horizen
$9.02+2.39%
Skale
$0.02516666+1.82%
DigiByte
$0.00719368+3.53%
Bluzelle
$0.27940178-5.31%
UMA Protocol
$1.50+4.99%
Cartesi
$0.14511495+2.58%
PlayDapp
$0.19144412+8.10%
Coin98
$0.17529049-1.85%
TerraUSD
$0.01153846-1.47%
Steem
$0.22308464+1.36%
Nervos Network
$0.00299191+5.10%
OriginTrail
$0.26050193+4.19%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000018+1.76%
Celsius
$0.23316829+1.87%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00235612-7.83%
Amp
$0.00173340-2.30%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$4.04+4.57%
Powerledger
$0.22100998+0.33%
Stargate Finance
$0.46031199+2.86%
Stormx
$0.00848416+7.40%
Joe
$0.27316745+8.48%
Nano
$0.67727427+2.45%
Covalent
$0.14200663-0.15%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01780999+16.18%
Radiant Capital
$0.24893185+3.70%
Numeraire
$13.64+0.78%
iExec RLC
$1.16+5.03%
Celer Network
$0.01426965+8.72%
Marlin
$0.00973744-0.41%
OMG Network
$0.56086052+5.03%
Secret
$0.29225859+4.48%
Civic
$0.09495307+2.45%
Bancor
$0.52511887+0.84%
RACA
$0.00021437+10.02%
Syscoin
$0.10115743+3.54%
Radworks
$1.45+4.18%
GAS
$5.18-21.01%
Dent
$0.00075261+4.02%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.30530033+34.89%
SPACE ID
$0.25082622+4.48%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.87533789+4.80%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$9.25+9.91%
WINkLink
$0.00007123+2.21%
Raydium
$0.28534511-19.40%
Sweat Economy
$0.00890128+0.73%
Core
$0.39523400+0.35%
Synapse
$0.34771829-1.90%
Chromia
$0.11351656-1.10%
Adventure Gold
$0.85128640-1.93%
Stella
$0.07960853+4.96%
Keep Network
$0.11823857-0.22%
Verasity
$0.00627160+5.66%
Sun Token
$0.00662735+1.52%
Storj
$0.44587083+7.43%
Spell Token
$0.00049925+2.55%
Bitgert
$0.00000016+4.68%
Aergo
$0.14032904+8.13%
Galxe
$1.34+0.74%
MetisDAO
$14.09+8.14%
Verge
$0.00371104+3.10%
Bifrost
$0.04384690+0.83%
Origin Protocol
$0.11881111+2.60%
NKN
$0.09122010+4.51%
COTI
$0.04672584+3.91%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01591576+1.20%
Gitcoin
$0.93678764+2.82%
Request
$0.07251626+0.82%
MOBOX
$0.26161330-3.60%
Maple
$6.81+6.11%
Gods Unchained
$0.21131779+1.62%
WazirX
$0.11402244+2.35%
Saitama
$0.00111377+1.24%
Ren
$0.04958487+7.90%
XYO Network
$0.00353323+3.42%
Badger DAO
$2.46+3.26%
Yield Guild Games
$0.26288986+1.83%
Hashflow
$0.26658637+1.33%
ARPA
$0.04685592-3.31%
Acala Token
$0.05413779+3.40%
Boba Network
$0.12723497+7.07%
LooksRare
$0.07970290+8.68%
Star Atlas
$0.00301981+34.01%
Alien Worlds
$0.01154459+2.88%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.58755054+4.52%
Aavegotchi
$0.82990451+0.68%
Index Chain
$0.05357762+9.78%
TrueFi
$0.03839030+5.66%
Orchid
$0.06902305+1.14%
BarnBridge
$4.21+6.10%
SuperRare
$0.06167548+4.79%
CEEK VR
$0.04607226+7.04%
Moonriver
$4.52+9.89%
Litentry
$0.75486055+0.38%
Voyager Token
$0.11902865+1.13%
Reef
$0.00149721+3.69%
Aurora
$0.08522911+2.58%
Polkastarter
$0.31890652+2.54%
LCX
$0.04041444+2.50%
Ethernity
$1.57+1.39%
Rally
$0.00605990+4.69%
Bonk
$0.00000068-13.27%
DIA
$0.26005451+3.68%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.99+2.25%
Alchemix
$13.89-0.17%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04575536+1.37%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.23840594+0.66%
Virtua
$0.02273229+2.56%
Travala.com
$0.50039782+4.50%
CLV
$0.03489676+1.66%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000+3.60%
Alpaca Finance
$0.16690090+3.87%
Zebec Protocol
$0.00705488+0.63%
Keep3rV1
$48.15+2.06%
0x
$0.25496727-2.85%
BENQI
$0.00576032+4.13%
Enzyme
$15.85-0.44%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00520070-11.12%
Onyxcoin
$0.00076536+2.37%
district0x
$0.02390000+7.10%
Harvest Finance
$26.76+2.47%
Velas
$0.00678763+4.18%
MXC
$0.00674926+1.61%
StaFi
$0.29035015+3.80%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.96+5.75%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000049-1.66%
Serum
$0.03767376-3.08%
Rarible
$1.01+5.01%
Decentral Games
$0.01509944-1.29%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00971144+4.22%
Tamadoge
$0.00789943-3.40%
Tokemak
$0.35768221-0.27%
MOON
$0.06566830+13.31%
Augur
$0.84470087+33.08%
Quantstamp
$0.00741195-3.44%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01264795+4.15%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04664364+7.87%
FTX Token
$1.26-2.63%
Braintrust
$0.40744455+4.44%
Pepe
$0.00000111-0.05%
BitDAO
$0.40260134+9.96%
Threshold
$0.02390630-0.56%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.09694474+1.58%
Human
$0.04561748+1.71%
Pitbull
$0.00000000+2.83%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.09+0.41%
Hamster
$0.00000000+4.76%
PayPal USD
$0.99604601+1.67%
Highstreet
$1.27+0.74%
Tether
$1.00+0.13%
USDC
$1.00+0.35%
Dai
$1.00+0.25%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index

Opinion

Sam Bankman-Fried Demonstrates Ineffective Altruism at Its Worst

The road to hell is paved with good intentions.

By Cory Klippsten
AccessTimeIconNov 2, 2023 at 1:56 p.m. UTC
Updated Nov 2, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. UTC
AccessTimeIconNov 2, 2023 at 1:56 p.m. UTCUpdated Nov 2, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. UTC
(CoinDesk)

(CoinDesk)

AccessTimeIconNov 2, 2023 at 1:56 p.m. UTCUpdated Nov 2, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. UTC

One year ago, CoinDesk's Ian Allison sent me the FTX balance sheet and asked for my take. I laid out what I saw, asking several times whether it was real, because a balance sheet that bad just did not seem possible given all we'd read about Sam Bankman-Fried, Alameda and FTX over the preceding years. It was very real, and Ian brought down the house with his award-winning reporting. I'm proud to publish my latest thoughts on SBF here on CoinDesk.

They say the road to hell is paved with good intentions. Maybe so. It may also be that those who choose the road to hell try to paint over it by claiming to have good intentions. Perhaps they even use their supposedly good intentions to justify actions that are anything but good.

Take the case of Sam Bankman-Fried. More commonly known by his initials, SBF, he briefly held the title of world’s richest 30-year-old, with an estimated net worth of $20 billion. His fame rose as he pledged to pursue “effective altruism” by donating most of this wealth to popular causes. These good intentions were a major part of the publicity campaign that differentiated his company from its competitors.

Cory Klippsten is the CEO of Bitcoin financial services firm Swan.com.

However, the road SBF took to obtain his riches and pursue his proclaimed good intentions was one filled with extreme carelessness and negligence, and likely also fraud. Today, his fortune is wiped out, and he faces criminal charges that could result in over a 100-years of jail time. All of the well-intentioned benefits he pledged have instead been replaced by terrible damage to the lives of his customers.

This would be a short cautionary story but for one curious fact. Despite the wreckage he caused, and the accompanying failure to do good, there remain numerous voices sympathetic to SBF.

Chief among them is well-known author Michael Lewis. Throughout his new book on SBF and FTX, "Going Infinite," he paints a portrait of SBF as a misunderstood genius whose intentions were pure. On his book tour, Lewis has continued his sympathetic depictions, saying things like this on MSNBC: "I think of him as a creature of modern finance. At almost any period in history, he’s like a high school physics teacher.”

If Lewis is correct, he should be indicting modern finance wholesale. After all, SBF, by skipping the effort of honestly earning the money he gave away (or which he spent on lavish properties, celebrity endorsements, stadium naming rights and sponsorships of extravagant galas), never actually performed a genuinely altruistic deed.

Instead, his intentions led to him committing dirty deeds. Is this what personifies modern finance?

In spending money that was never his in the first place on “good causes,” SBF defaulted on the most important prerequisite for being generous – having something of yours to be generous with.

How can his actions elicit sympathy instead of outrage? It appears to come down to a growing view that honest work required to provide a service is not as important as altruistic pledges.

Had SBF made it a priority to run a legitimate and responsibly managed business that earned honest profits, he would not have become the 41st richest American (according to Forbes). He also would not have garnered the unearned admiration he bought with stolen money.

The SBF story is an extreme example of the ever-growing phenomenon of putting lofty desires ahead of more important requirements – delivering excellent products.

If the pressure to appear altruistic was not so important, SBF might actually have focused his efforts on laying the foundation of building a sound business.

See also: Sam Bankman-Fried's Altruism Wasn't Very Effective | Opinion

It ultimately should come as little surprise to us that if we do not show appreciation for the hard, time-consuming work required to deliver great services, the quality of what companies deliver us will decline.

Nor should we be shocked when cases like that of SBF arise in which the service itself turns out to be a complete fiction – doing none of what it promises customers, but instead directing all its efforts to those unrelated, altruistic practices which receive praise.

The story of SBF serves as a warning that it is crucial that companies prioritize building and operating good businesses – and that the standard that we use for judging them as good is how well they serve their stakeholders. There can, of course, be room for companies to be charitable.

However, if charity comes at the cost of running a company poorly, or worse, fraudulently, that charity will not last, and all the other valuable offerings the company exists to provide will also erode or disappear.

Edited by Daniel Kuhn.

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Cory Klippsten
Cory Klippsten

Cory Klippsten is CEO of Swan Bitcoin.

Follow @coryklippsten on Twitter