FTX and the Case for Web3 YIMBYism

“Some people in crypto have acted for too long as if Web3 was a given, as if it would follow the same trajectory as the Web in the 1990s,” Albert Wenger of Union Square Ventures told me in an interview for my new book “Web3: Charting the Internet’s Next Economic and Cultural Frontier.” “There was no sales tax on the iternet. There was the safe harbor of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act of 1998, the safe harbor of the Communication Decency Act, that famous Section 230. We had all these regulatory tailwinds.”