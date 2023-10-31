Bitcoin 2008: Satoshi Nakamoto’s Busy Few Months Building the Revolutionary 'P2P Electronic Cash' Network

But the chief innovation Nakamoto knew from the beginning was that Bitcoin has no central issuer, or “mint,” as he sometimes called it. “There isn’t a central mint or company running it. As long as there are users, it survives,” he wrote in that 2010 email to Matonis. Someone so deeply involved in the digital currency space of the 90s knew that experiments like DigiCash and LibertyReserve failed because there was a person or company in the middle to become compromised.