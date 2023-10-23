The U.S. Risks Its Position as a Stablecoin Leader

First, well-tailored regulation can provide the U.S. with a mechanism to oversee the adoption and use of USD-pegged financial products and ensure it secures a central role in regulating and supervising the stablecoin issuers at the center of this growing market. The inverse means that the U.S. may lose out on the ability to enforce important regulations around anti-money laundering and countering financing of terrorism, which would have consequences for national and global security as threat actors continue to try to exploit the weak points within crypto networks. Preventing North Korea from continuing to use crypto as a means for funding its nuclear program is only possible if the U.S. continues to have meaningful touchpoints with compliant actors operating within the crypto economy.