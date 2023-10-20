Unraveling the Dark Side of Crypto

Currently, without the use of expensive blockchain tools that many countries and agencies cannot afford, investigators are mostly relegated to running searches for anonymous digital wallet addresses in the blockchain and hoping to find transaction matches. There are a variety of reliable blockchain explorers available such as Chainalysis, TRM Labs, Elliptic and CipherTrace – but even if one finds a match through such a search, transaction data can be an awfully shallow pool if you are looking to answer the kind of critical questions that typically underscore a criminal investigation: the who, what, how, where and why.