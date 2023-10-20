How Economic Policy and Geopolitical Uncertainty Could Affect Crypto Markets

Following several bank crises in March 2023, the Fed implemented the Bank Treasury Facility Program (BTFP) to provide support to banks grappling with the devaluation of their treasury holdings and a crunch in liquidity. This measure has helped alleviate the liquidity crisis. Currently, the Federal Reserve's future course remains uncertain as there have been no indications of a pause in Quantitative Tightening or any plans to cut interest rates. Therefore, the lingering concern now revolves around inflation.