Why Congress Will Be the Dollar’s Downfall

Don’t get me wrong, as a former federal prosecutor, I certainly believe the person with the match should be held fully accountable. However, if the investigative report detailing the causes of that wildfire and ignores all of the other causes, then what we have left is a forest that remains filled with dry wood, strategically stacked for a bad burn, covered in the same kerosene, ready and waiting for the next arsonist smart enough to bring a flamethrower. Intelligence gathering reports are supposed to help us prevent the next wildfire, the next crisis.