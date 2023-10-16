Where Is Crypto Policy Heading in a Post-FTX World?

CoinDesk’s “State of Crypto” Week will take on many of these live debates and legal arguments, to get down to the bottom of what type of reforms does crypto need. Do new rules need to be written, or do the century-old financial guidance in the U.S. just need updating? How can industry participants help lawmakers decide what crypto’s “market structure” should look like, and which organizations should oversee it. Where are self-regulatory organizations operable and where does the burden of preventing money laundering fall? Stablecoins, perhaps crypto's most successful singular innovation, need rules and oversight. Can AI help?