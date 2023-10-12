Westerners See El Salvador as a Template for a New Monetary System

I spoke with Fran Stajnar, an early Bitcoin adopter from New Zealand, about his ambitions to create new ways for retail investors to get exposure to the Salvadoran economy. Fran previously started a digital asset investment fund called “Techemy.Capital” and moved to the Salvadoran beach during the pandemic. He currently is working on a Salvadoran ETF to democratize access to investing in the country and aims to channel Western capital into Salvadoran companies. He views Bitcoin as the first instance of the separation of money and state, and posits this could lead to a change in mindsets very similar to the separation of church and state that led to the Renaissance.