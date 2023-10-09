Crypto Risks Another Sam Bankman-Fried if U.S. Doesn't Provide Clear Regulation

It’s important to note that while other countries are watching this trial with the seemingly requisite ghoulish interest, they’re not seeing it as a referendum on an entire cryptocurrency industry or asset class. If we take a step back and look at what's happened outside the U.S. since the SBF news broke, other countries have doubled down on this tech. Governments around the world are actively building legislative and regulatory frameworks; offering important legal certainty to ecosystem operators and crucially, enhanced protection for consumers.