Sam Bankman-Fried Shouldn’t Have Cut His Hair

Bitcoin
$27,539.72+0.69%
Ethereum
$1,639.71-0.74%
Binance Coin
$212.63-0.28%
XRP
$0.53553100+4.52%
Solana
$22.91-4.19%
Cardano
$0.25613687-1.52%
Dogecoin
$0.06114286-0.77%
Tron
$0.08891118+1.21%
Toncoin
$1.95-3.77%
Polygon
$0.56352038-1.01%
Polkadot
$4.03-0.83%
Litecoin
$63.95-2.44%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$27,582.08-0.36%
Bitcoin Cash
$227.87-1.46%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000723-0.15%
Chainlink
$7.62+2.12%
Avalanche
$10.02+7.93%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.79+2.00%
TrueUSD
$1.00+0.08%
Uniswap
$4.30-1.47%
Stellar
$0.11235813+1.36%
Monero
$149.29+1.70%
OKB
$43.04-0.18%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.15%
Ethereum Classic
$15.59-1.60%
Cosmos
$6.86-3.49%
Hedera
$0.04868196-2.51%
Filecoin
$3.31-0.20%
Internet Computer
$3.17+1.94%
Lido DAO
$1.58+1.76%
Cronos
$0.05005673-0.08%
Maker
$1,423.96-2.76%
Aptos
$5.30-0.95%
Quant
$86.32-2.18%
VeChain
$0.01668778-1.23%
Optimism
$1.31-1.99%
Arbitrum
$0.87854316-3.41%
NEAR Protocol
$1.10-0.36%
Kaspa
$0.05018526-0.31%
Aave
$65.23-0.12%
The Graph
$0.08656402-2.12%
Algorand
$0.09847360-2.64%
USDD
$0.99751649+0.16%
Bitcoin SV
$37.54+3.05%
XDC Network
$0.04994786-1.05%
Stacks
$0.48583355-2.53%
Immutable X
$0.57477802+0.47%
Synthetix
$2.04-0.88%
EOS
$0.57239498-3.64%
Tezos
$0.67450000+0.35%
MultiverseX
$24.51-0.53%
Injective Protocol
$7.55-0.12%
Render Token
$1.68-2.23%
Theta
$0.62093177-2.37%
The Sandbox
$0.29607015-2.40%
Axie Infinity
$4.45-1.86%
THORChain
$1.89-3.98%
Fantom
$0.20168326+1.45%
Radix
$0.05327772-6.52%
Decentraland
$0.29503159-3.06%
GateToken
$3.75-0.20%
NEO
$7.10-1.88%
Kava.io
$0.60922733-2.00%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99953783+0.09%
eCash
$0.00002489-3.12%
PAX Gold
$1,831.62+0.20%
Flow
$0.43185753-3.29%
KuCoin Token
$4.53-0.86%
Chiliz
$0.06088868+0.28%
IOTA
$0.15523251+2.70%
Curve DAO Token
$0.47905008-1.31%
ApeCoin
$1.14-1.76%
Rocket Pool
$20.99-2.13%
Gala
$0.01546335-2.40%
Frax Share
$5.53+1.03%
Mina
$0.38925745+4.05%
Sui
$0.43939356-3.20%
Huobi Token
$2.36-1.98%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.89451216+14.31%
BitTorrent
$0.00000039+0.05%
Klaytn
$0.11427119+0.84%
Casper
$0.03129668-1.43%
GMX
$38.11-2.06%
dYdX
$1.95-5.22%
Luna Classic
$0.00005879-2.36%
Wemix
$1.03-1.98%
Woo Network
$0.17822504+2.66%
Nexo
$0.55760924+1.27%
Dash
$26.99-0.63%
Compound
$43.79-2.22%
Zilliqa
$0.01677851-1.35%
Conflux
$0.13272566-2.58%
Flare
$0.01083316+0.97%
Arweave
$4.06-3.97%
1inch Network
$0.25502998-2.93%
PancakeSwap
$1.19-0.67%
Basic Attention Token
$0.17344865-1.53%
Gnosis
$98.59-1.30%
Gemini Dollar
$0.99940261+0.21%
SafePal
$0.58506322-0.65%
Astar
$0.04533851-3.62%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.56-1.08%
Convex Finance
$2.91+1.59%
Qtum
$2.22-1.36%
Fetch.ai
$0.22038849+1.14%
Illuvium
$38.99-2.39%
NEM
$0.02526516-3.45%
SingularityNET
$0.18009592-1.01%
Celo
$0.43154423-2.69%
Enjin
$0.22102978+4.28%
Loopring
$0.17587593-1.21%
Mask Network
$2.64-2.20%
tomiNet
$2.87-3.34%
Zcash
$26.87-0.74%
Oasis Network
$0.04111510-0.18%
SEI
$0.11430154-2.09%
Helium
$1.42-0.91%
Decred
$13.16-1.41%
Worldcoin
$1.53-4.83%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.76-0.77%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.79346030-0.81%
Aragon
$4.94+1.09%
Akash Network
$0.89174279+1.49%
Ankr
$0.01895618-3.03%
Osmosis
$0.30204618-1.99%
Holo
$0.00101673-0.87%
Stepn
$0.15039213-4.52%
Golem
$0.17960557-0.54%
Ravencoin
$0.01474762-2.40%
FLOKI
$0.00001752-2.68%
Livepeer
$5.96-0.46%
Yearn Finance
$5,222.75+0.18%
Beldex
$0.03083514+0.11%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.43709750-4.69%
BLUR
$0.17268175-1.68%
Kusama
$18.56-1.84%
ICON
$0.16941186-2.31%
IoTeX
$0.01736608+4.75%
Audius
$0.14544735-0.96%
JasmyCoin
$0.00330423-0.44%
SXP
$0.27403254-2.25%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+0.27%
Merit Circle
$0.33404113-4.48%
Biconomy
$0.23265542-1.76%
Siacoin
$0.00299835-0.38%
Moonbeam
$0.20315219-4.63%
Waves
$1.51-1.65%
Band Protocol
$1.12-0.79%
Axelar
$0.34029515-0.20%
EthereumPoW
$1.33-0.97%
Balancer
$3.28+0.51%
Wax
$0.04206092-1.08%
Ocean Protocol
$0.30297383-1.62%
MAGIC
$0.54460220+0.13%
Ribbon Finance
$0.16054901-0.31%
TerraUSD
$0.01209093-1.96%
Kyber Network
$0.64556938-2.67%
Kadena
$0.46832777-0.89%
Harmony
$0.00938601-1.11%
Horizen
$7.92+0.85%
Sushiswap
$0.57675425-2.06%
Gains Network
$3.24+2.68%
Lisk
$0.74105792-1.86%
Skale
$0.02134679-0.99%
Polymath Network
$0.11800000-4.30%
DigiByte
$0.00625585-0.52%
Liquity
$1.10+3.24%
UMA Protocol
$1.36-1.23%
API3
$1.05-0.47%
Cartesi
$0.12810182-1.20%
Status
$0.02331346+0.40%
Stargate Finance
$0.44870484-1.55%
Amp
$0.00161803-1.34%
Nervos Network
$0.00267390+0.19%
OriginTrail
$0.22947592-4.90%
Coin98
$0.14758424+1.73%
Joe
$0.25204312+1.92%
PlayDapp
$0.15109707-2.36%
Nano
$0.64269956+1.86%
Radiant Capital
$0.24124271+3.95%
Numeraire
$12.67-0.15%
Steem
$0.17174911-2.98%
Sweat Economy
$0.00970361+1.11%
iExec RLC
$1.02-1.77%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01448343-1.21%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$2.99-0.34%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000013-0.43%
Celer Network
$0.01234314-3.39%
Stormx
$0.00629754-2.66%
Verasity
$0.00665628+0.10%
Covalent
$0.11108169+9.46%
Marlin
$0.00825303-0.35%
Radworks
$1.31-0.89%
OMG Network
$0.46632127-2.25%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00156308+8.49%
Celsius
$0.15302881-1.28%
Core
$0.39765231-0.74%
Powerledger
$0.14992063-2.27%
Bitgert
$0.00000016+1.95%
Stella
$0.07527746-1.34%
Civic
$0.07673963-8.18%
Origin Protocol
$0.12240592-3.89%
WINkLink
$0.00006301+1.11%
Syscoin
$0.08424321-1.66%
Spell Token
$0.00047648-0.29%
Storj
$0.41007153-8.99%
Synapse
$0.30640957-0.81%
Dent
$0.00060795-0.54%
Hashflow
$0.32997949+0.33%
Bancor
$0.39486020-0.94%
Verge
$0.00344408-0.13%
Bluzelle
$0.13361654-10.53%
Chromia
$0.09668867-4.15%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.69171481-4.53%
Galxe
$1.19-0.06%
NKN
$0.08547548-0.62%
MetisDAO
$12.74-3.33%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01540504-3.25%
Gitcoin
$0.90442687-3.81%
SPACE ID
$0.19139362-2.70%
Secret
$0.25689195+3.32%
Sun Token
$0.00555875+0.10%
Bifrost
$0.03834830+1.97%
MOBOX
$0.24107252-2.22%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$6.75-1.69%
COTI
$0.03955703-3.97%
Request
$0.06328931-0.42%
Keep Network
$0.08764840-0.83%
Adventure Gold
$0.59852263+3.97%
Raydium
$0.19663341-4.13%
Aergo
$0.10097147-2.36%
Yield Guild Games
$0.24131376+3.09%
Ren
$0.04426321-3.52%
Maple
$5.55-2.22%
Acala Token
$0.05249986+1.10%
WazirX
$0.09361431-1.98%
Badger DAO
$2.14-0.40%
ARPA
$0.04328913-0.60%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.56596053-6.75%
XYO Network
$0.00294254+0.45%
Aavegotchi
$0.78842586-0.80%
Saitama
$0.00088057+5.03%
TrueFi
$0.03686000-8.83%
Gods Unchained
$0.15346632-2.01%
Orchid
$0.06500463-3.92%
SuperRare
$0.06052143-0.17%
Boba Network
$0.11006556-3.35%
Alien Worlds
$0.00993820-1.52%
Index Chain
$0.04630389-2.17%
Voyager Token
$0.11887645-2.22%
Zebec Protocol
$0.00968951-2.81%
Litentry
$0.70306749-2.73%
Moonriver
$3.90-1.28%
GAS
$2.31-1.75%
LooksRare
$0.05708067+1.03%
Rally
$0.00617885+0.16%
RACA
$0.00009196-0.41%
CEEK VR
$0.03675071-0.27%
Reef
$0.00133644-1.63%
LCX
$0.03813879-3.13%
Ethernity
$1.51-1.52%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04602495-6.00%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.12193677-3.13%
DIA
$0.24771445-1.91%
Polkastarter
$0.27313849+0.82%
MOON
$0.24844306-6.50%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.75-1.27%
Alchemix
$12.29-1.05%
Travala.com
$0.46600472+0.80%
CLV
$0.03155182-1.06%
Enzyme
$15.41-0.80%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.19107879-8.55%
Keep3rV1
$44.39-1.89%
Virtua
$0.02030493-1.87%
BENQI
$0.00540350+2.77%
Star Atlas
$0.00147237+1.15%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13206388-5.26%
BarnBridge
$2.08-7.49%
Onyxcoin
$0.00074712-2.56%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-2.00%
Velas
$0.00727085-3.93%
Aurora
$0.05127615-1.46%
MXC
$0.00746808-2.52%
0x
$0.18217573-2.56%
district0x
$0.02179788-6.23%
StaFi
$0.27876935+0.38%
Harvest Finance
$22.57-0.28%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.77-0.14%
Serum
$0.03801404-8.63%
Decentral Games
$0.01919012+4.03%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00302509-2.14%
Rarible
$0.88667559-0.70%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000036-3.13%
Tamadoge
$0.00849804+0.15%
Bonk
$0.00000021+2.33%
Quantstamp
$0.00986120+1.25%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00813600-11.55%
Tokemak
$0.34139482-0.56%
Augur
$0.59239122-1.24%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01361798-2.84%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04507124+4.47%
FTX Token
$1.20-2.16%
Braintrust
$0.32615976+3.75%
Pepe
$0.00000072-1.77%
BitDAO
$0.41334098-0.88%
Threshold
$0.01771807-2.66%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08910767-5.00%
Human
$0.04339916-3.00%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-2.97%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.12-0.87%
Hamster
$0.00000000+2.41%
PayPal USD
$1.00-0.26%
Highstreet
$1.22-2.80%
Tether
$1.00+0.07%
USDC
$1.00+0.14%
Dai
$1.00+0.16%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index

Opinion

Sam Bankman-Fried Shouldn’t Have Cut His Hair

If your defense is “I didn’t know what was happening,” don’t dress like a competent person.

By Ben Schiller
AccessTimeIconOct 4, 2023 at 5:14 p.m. UTC
AccessTimeIconOct 4, 2023 at 5:14 p.m. UTC
Now that the FTX founder is in the proverbial hot seat, perhaps he should have kept his unkempt mane, CoinDesk Managing Editor Ben Schiller writes. (Chris Knight/Unsplash, modified by CoinDesk)

Now that the FTX founder is in the proverbial hot seat, perhaps he should have kept his unkempt mane, CoinDesk Managing Editor Ben Schiller writes. (Chris Knight/Unsplash, modified by CoinDesk)

AccessTimeIconOct 4, 2023 at 5:14 p.m. UTC

When a wayward kid does wrong and gets found out, typically he doesn’t want to be known as the guy who just joy-rode his neighbor’s Ford Crown Victoria. He wants to make a good impression on everyone, so they talk to him again. He shaves, gets a haircut and puts on the shiny suit he hasn’t worn since his granddad’s funeral. When he appears in court, he acts contrite.

This is an excerpt from The Node newsletter, a daily roundup of the most pivotal crypto news on CoinDesk and beyond. You can subscribe to get the full newsletter here.

And, so it is with Sam Bankman-Fried. Turning up this week for his long-awaited trial on multiple fraud charges related to the collapse of FTX, the 31-year-old fallen crypto king gave the impression of someone who’d sobered up. He wore a gray suit, white shirt and striped tie. He tied his shoelaces, and his hair was short, like a “boot” on the first day of Army training camp.

SBF was unrecognizable from the person who lit up crypto circles, and Washington D.C. salons, in the high-ole-days of 2020-21. No more tousled just-out-of-bed hair. No more power-play Bermuda shorts signaling f**k-you wealth.

Apparently a fellow inmate at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn had done the honors with the haircut. But here’s the key question: Does it do SBF any good at this stage?

SingleQuoteLightGreenSingleQuoteLightGreen
He would have been better playing his unusual self than playing someone nobody recognizes.
SingleQuoteLightGreenSingleQuoteLightGreen

SBF could land in prison for decades. The record at FTX is arguable but, to most legal observers, pretty damning. There’s a high likelihood that SBF will be convicted, because a large percentage of such cases result in convictions. SBF isn’t so much arguing the merits of what happened as his own culpability in what happened.

See also: Sam Bankman-Fried Blames Everyone but Himself for FTX's Collapse | Opinion

Impressions matter and by turning up as a contrite teen who hotwired a car, SBF perhaps does himself more harm than good. His defense strategy rests on the idea that he was out of his depth, a callow youngster over-influenced by svengalis around him. His lawyers are employing (or trying to employ) a blame-the-lawyers ("advice-of-counsel") defense, saying that SBF’s actions were a function of other people’s bad advice. Given that, he would be better emphasizing incompetence, rather than presenting himself as a would-be vice president of operations.

SBF’s haircut was top news among mainstream outlets reporting the trial, probably because there’s not much to write about at this stage. This is jury-selection week. They all remarked on SBF’s new appearance, because the hair was such a central part of SBF’s schtick as a ruffled anti-establishment genius.

But will the new look win over a jury? That seems unlikely. SBF has already been indicted in the court of public opinion and his public image is well known. A change of appearance isn’t going to change that. We think we know him, even if we don’t. In this context, turning up at court as a different type of person isn’t going to help much.

See also: Could Sam Bankman-Fried's Saga Happen Without Crypto? | Opinion

SBF now looks like any other defendant in a serious fraud trial. He would have been better playing his unusual self than playing someone nobody recognizes.

Edited by Daniel Kuhn.

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Ben Schiller
Ben Schiller

Ben Schiller is CoinDesk's managing editor for features and opinion. Previously, he was editor-in-chief at BREAKER Magazine and a staff writer at Fast Company. He holds some ETH, BTC and LINK.

Follow @btschiller on Twitter