Could Sam Bankman-Fried's Saga Happen Without Crypto?

Unfortunately the reasoning behind Reiners’ bold claim that SBF couldn’t happen without crypto was cut out if it was ever given. Speaking on his behalf (I’ll try my best), it’s more than fair to say semi-pseudonymous, global money-printing machines that anyone can turn on enable misuse. In fact, crypto is abused for the same reason it’s used, these are undiscerning tools that have no need to know who is using them or why.