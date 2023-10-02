Is Michael Lewis Throwing Out His Reputation to Defend Sam Bankman-Fried?

And so, if I tell you that Lewis has essentially become persona non grata within the world of crypto, it’s with a heavy heart. Almost overnight, Lewis’ reputation as the Virgil of Wall St., the financial crime writing extraordinaire, has tanked — all due to what can only be described as a profoundly ill-advised “60 Minutes” interview on Sunday, which served as the kickoff media event for his latest book “Going Infinite.” It was an appearance that all but solidified the idea that “Going Infinite” (Lewis’ 21st book), will be a hagiography of Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founder of the now bankrupt crypto exchange, and one that raised serious questions about the veteran author’s role in this long nightmare.