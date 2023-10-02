Congress Can't Let Gary Gensler Regulate Digital Assets Out of Existence

In his latest defeat, the federal appeals court for the District of Columbia ruled against the SEC in their attempt to prevent Grayscale Investments from turning their Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) into a listed Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF). In the decision, Judge Neomi Reo directed Grayscale’s order to review be granted and the SEC’s order to deny the GBTC listing application to be vacated, citing that the SEC did not offer any explanation as to what Grayscale had done wrong. Despite this victory, there are no signs that Gensler and the SEC will retreat from their crusade.