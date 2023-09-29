Where Liquid Staking Meets Tokenization

To understand the significance of liquid staking as a familiar comfort blanket for non-crypto-natives, it’s important to understand how it works. Liquid staking refers to the process of locking up cryptocurrency assets to support blockchain network operation while offering a level of stability and familiarity similar to conventional financial instruments. It can be seen as a more advanced form of traditional staking where users can use their locked funds for other on-chain activities while still earning rewards from their original deposits.