Gary Gensler Is Wrong About Proof-of-Stake Tokens

An increase in disclosures required for investors looking to purchase PoS tokens could make sense, so that individuals can decide if it’s the right investment for them. However, classifying things that are not securities as securities is where we must draw the line. PoS tokens, as United States District Judge Analisa Nadine Torres pointed out in the recent XRP ruling, could be sold in such a manner that would necessitate an investment contract (i.e. sales by an insider team to investors clearly expecting profit), but the actual tokens themselves are not securities simply because some people expect their price to appreciate.