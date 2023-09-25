We Need to Reclaim the Narrative on Staking

This past July Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden and Finance Committee Ranking Member Mike Crapo specifically requested comments on taxation of digital assets with a section devoted to the taxation of staking rewards. Industry leaders and trade groups including POSA, the Blockchain Association, CCI, Polygon Labs, Coin Center, and others solidified the near universal agreement of industry that staking rewards should be taxed like all other created property: at the time of sale, not at the time of creation. Yet, the IRS’s first published opinion on staking Revenue Ruling 2023-14 suggested that some staking rewards should be taxed as ordinary income in the year that the taxpayer gains control over the rewards. In August, Treasury and IRS also issued proposed regulations on reporting by brokers for sales or exchanges of digital assets, excluding validators on PoS networks from such reporting requirements (but elsewhere in the 200-plus page document suggested there may be requirements for others).