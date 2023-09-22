AI Should Be Decentralized, But How?

Digital knowledge deserves to be decentralized across all its dimensions: data, compute, validation, optimization, execution. No centralized entity deserves to have that much power over the future of intelligence. The case for decentralized AI is clear, but the technical challenges are tremendous. Decentralizing AI is going to require more than one technical breakthrough, but the goal is certainly achievable. In the era of foundation models, decentralized AI is the right way to approach AI.