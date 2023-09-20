The Sam Bankman-Fried Trial Is a Family Affair

Bitcoin
$27,135.09+0.12%
Ethereum
$1,630.30-0.86%
Binance Coin
$216.49-0.28%
XRP
$0.52190482+1.45%
Cardano
$0.25562235+0.07%
Dogecoin
$0.06279428+0.06%
Toncoin
$2.44-5.52%
Solana
$20.30+2.15%
Tron
$0.08477295+0.15%
Polkadot
$4.15+0.05%
Polygon
$0.54684576+1.08%
Litecoin
$65.18-3.36%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$27,560.22+0.67%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000743+0.72%
Bitcoin Cash
$217.23-0.32%
Chainlink
$6.93+1.32%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.80+1.56%
Uniswap
$4.40-0.22%
Stellar
$0.11807277+0.36%
Avalanche
$9.08-1.43%
TrueUSD
$1.00+0.01%
Monero
$147.99+0.46%
OKB
$43.47-0.86%
Binance USD
$1.01+0.37%
Ethereum Classic
$15.63-0.43%
Cosmos
$7.33-2.86%
Hedera
$0.05071135-0.22%
Filecoin
$3.40-0.42%
Lido DAO
$1.58+0.46%
Cronos
$0.05124773+0.30%
Internet Computer
$3.01-0.83%
Quant
$90.99-0.73%
VeChain
$0.01773810-0.24%
Aptos
$5.20+0.24%
Maker
$1,338.89+5.86%
Optimism
$1.40+1.14%
Arbitrum
$0.85425543+0.53%
NEAR Protocol
$1.12-0.25%
Kaspa
$0.04955168+0.34%
Aave
$64.70+4.41%
The Graph
$0.09112217-0.29%
Algorand
$0.09909025+1.77%
XDC Network
$0.05413748+1.40%
USDD
$1.00+0.93%
Synthetix
$2.20+2.04%
Stacks
$0.49027243-0.43%
MultiverseX
$25.89-0.83%
EOS
$0.57956414-0.15%
Immutable X
$0.54966690+0.36%
Tezos
$0.67773900+0.11%
Injective Protocol
$7.54+0.46%
The Sandbox
$0.30142820-1.04%
Bitcoin SV
$31.91+0.98%
Render Token
$1.62+0.48%
Theta
$0.59987667-2.24%
Axie Infinity
$4.56+0.08%
Radix
$0.05793508+2.39%
Decentraland
$0.29937086+0.16%
Fantom
$0.19456808+0.60%
THORChain
$1.80-5.19%
NEO
$7.58-0.52%
GateToken
$3.89+0.89%
eCash
$0.00002532-3.79%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00+0.83%
Kava.io
$0.63122542-1.36%
PAX Gold
$1,939.88+0.95%
Flow
$0.44955621-0.43%
KuCoin Token
$4.52+1.59%
Rocket Pool
$22.06-2.16%
IOTA
$0.14997700+0.19%
Chiliz
$0.05973923+0.63%
ApeCoin
$1.12-1.30%
Huobi Token
$2.47+0.17%
Frax Share
$5.28-2.91%
Curve DAO Token
$0.44259955+0.07%
Casper
$0.03430048-2.50%
Mina
$0.38418152-0.01%
BitTorrent
$0.00000039-1.33%
Gala
$0.01402360-3.56%
Klaytn
$0.11442008-2.32%
dYdX
$2.03+1.97%
Sui
$0.44792531-0.69%
Luna Classic
$0.00005796+0.52%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.80694240-0.11%
GMX
$36.36+1.04%
Nexo
$0.57547448+2.57%
Woo Network
$0.17504466+2.15%
Gemini Dollar
$1.00-0.30%
Dash
$26.61+1.05%
Arweave
$4.40+0.44%
Flare
$0.01158733+4.23%
Zilliqa
$0.01656439+0.53%
Astar
$0.05346466+3.36%
Compound
$40.01+0.71%
Conflux
$0.12849802+2.51%
Gnosis
$102.48+0.07%
Basic Attention Token
$0.17667000+0.10%
1inch Network
$0.25323626-0.23%
PancakeSwap
$1.18-0.22%
Wemix
$0.80726011+21.78%
tomiNet
$3.36-10.68%
Fetch.ai
$0.23073383-0.51%
Illuvium
$40.88+0.01%
SafePal
$0.56457877-0.96%
Qtum
$2.24+0.52%
NEM
$0.02612755+0.61%
Celo
$0.45879190-0.08%
Enjin
$0.23059540-0.91%
SingularityNET
$0.18604546+0.24%
SEI
$0.12506773-0.20%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.78+0.10%
Loopring
$0.17868816+0.48%
Oasis Network
$0.04423858+3.06%
Convex Finance
$2.70+0.31%
Mask Network
$2.64+0.34%
Decred
$13.75+1.00%
Zcash
$26.22+1.71%
Osmosis
$0.33697017-0.89%
Helium
$1.42-2.60%
Worldcoin
$1.51+11.85%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.60-0.70%
Ankr
$0.01956837+3.16%
Akash Network
$0.85978879+0.72%
Holo
$0.00105794+0.77%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.81053829-0.22%
Stepn
$0.15577840-0.62%
Merit Circle
$0.39953231+23.67%
Beldex
$0.03286395-2.34%
Ravencoin
$0.01539837+0.41%
Yearn Finance
$5,409.19-1.40%
Aragon
$4.48+1.81%
Golem
$0.17779625+1.37%
Kusama
$19.72+2.59%
ICON
$0.18046527+5.20%
Audius
$0.15410109+0.23%
JasmyCoin
$0.00352915-1.23%
Livepeer
$5.86-0.46%
SXP
$0.29319018+6.84%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-0.42%
BLUR
$0.17474284-0.35%
FLOKI
$0.00001597+0.12%
Waves
$1.58+0.17%
Siacoin
$0.00300070+2.91%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.39311752+0.26%
IoTeX
$0.01537459+0.80%
Band Protocol
$1.08+0.75%
Ocean Protocol
$0.33070893+3.26%
Balancer
$3.26-1.36%
Wax
$0.04195186+2.83%
EthereumPoW
$1.30+0.33%
Axelar
$0.33724061-2.54%
Biconomy
$0.20733018-0.53%
Ribbon Finance
$0.17090862-1.10%
Moonbeam
$0.16912475-0.06%
Harmony
$0.01014329+0.94%
TerraUSD
$0.01249270-0.63%
Kadena
$0.49466976-1.52%
Sushiswap
$0.61633650-1.58%
Kyber Network
$0.63823625+8.28%
MAGIC
$0.47521228-2.42%
Polymath Network
$0.12430000+0.73%
DigiByte
$0.00664771-0.33%
Lisk
$0.75446301+2.71%
Horizen
$7.65+1.13%
Skale
$0.02289517+0.23%
API3
$1.12+4.34%
UMA Protocol
$1.43+1.50%
Gains Network
$3.24-0.20%
Amp
$0.00170939-0.34%
Cartesi
$0.12985397+0.74%
OriginTrail
$0.24609059+3.10%
Nervos Network
$0.00281812+2.08%
Stargate Finance
$0.45359753-0.01%
Status
$0.02304864+1.64%
PlayDapp
$0.15340355+2.03%
Joe
$0.24585332+1.26%
Nano
$0.62443390-0.29%
Bluzelle
$0.20098865-0.95%
Coin98
$0.14273468-0.08%
Numeraire
$12.87+1.85%
Liquity
$0.86276842+5.37%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.32-1.29%
Steem
$0.17188514+3.01%
iExec RLC
$1.04+0.16%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01503476-3.52%
Stormx
$0.00674973+0.55%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000013+1.69%
Spell Token
$0.00058456-0.85%
Radiant Capital
$0.22648657-2.27%
Radworks
$1.37+0.87%
Marlin
$0.00825862-0.42%
Celer Network
$0.01177835+0.09%
MetisDAO
$15.25+29.43%
Stella
$0.07910365+1.27%
Powerledger
$0.14947729+5.79%
OMG Network
$0.45429995-0.97%
Bitgert
$0.00000016+0.32%
Civic
$0.07775459+6.25%
Galxe
$1.34-0.09%
Syscoin
$0.08644248-0.48%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.78408796+0.43%
Core
$0.38475760-7.46%
Celsius
$0.14394651+3.61%
Synapse
$0.31651467-2.41%
WINkLink
$0.00006255-0.69%
Dent
$0.00062495+0.72%
Bancor
$0.41236820-0.10%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00141890+2.24%
Chromia
$0.10107407+0.37%
Sweat Economy
$0.00738067+3.05%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01611243+5.28%
SPACE ID
$0.20076802+0.55%
Verge
$0.00346396-0.62%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$7.83+1.54%
Storj
$0.39440347-6.00%
Hashflow
$0.32115867-1.43%
Gitcoin
$0.92431613+2.93%
NKN
$0.08630457-0.56%
Secret
$0.25397883-0.88%
COTI
$0.04172227-0.42%
Bifrost
$0.03734199-1.43%
Sun Token
$0.00539806+0.30%
MOBOX
$0.23784956-0.22%
Ren
$0.04975261+0.30%
Origin Protocol
$0.09810199+1.47%
Request
$0.06406968+0.98%
Keep Network
$0.08656952-2.36%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.64057610-2.81%
Adventure Gold
$0.59469253+6.60%
Aergo
$0.10194232+4.74%
ARPA
$0.04380149-0.25%
WazirX
$0.09368103-0.07%
Yield Guild Games
$0.22786119+9.08%
Covalent
$0.06836063+2.52%
Badger DAO
$2.07-0.80%
Aavegotchi
$0.80303926-0.53%
Gods Unchained
$0.16753670+1.01%
TrueFi
$0.03836033-2.71%
Verasity
$0.00396215-0.79%
XYO Network
$0.00292015-1.64%
Orchid
$0.06835695+5.01%
Raydium
$0.17329475-0.67%
Maple
$4.98+5.75%
Boba Network
$0.11436844+0.76%
SuperRare
$0.06346245+1.83%
Acala Token
$0.04735304-1.06%
Alien Worlds
$0.01018225+0.57%
Voyager Token
$0.12716555+0.50%
GAS
$2.63+1.41%
Index Chain
$0.04718734+0.11%
Zebec Protocol
$0.01003581-1.18%
Moonriver
$3.97-1.01%
CEEK VR
$0.03811991+1.35%
Rally
$0.00631118+2.52%
LooksRare
$0.05796624-1.20%
Litentry
$0.67448258-0.84%
Reef
$0.00136471+1.71%
MOON
$0.29163433-4.69%
LCX
$0.03981479-0.42%
RACA
$0.00009078+1.48%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.13292906+1.49%
Ethernity
$1.55+1.33%
Saitama
$0.00065680-4.08%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04701722+2.26%
DIA
$0.24731648+0.73%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.83-0.19%
Polkastarter
$0.26247616+0.96%
Travala.com
$0.45650776-2.12%
Alchemix
$12.11-1.14%
CLV
$0.03163985-1.20%
MXC
$0.00948683-0.57%
Velas
$0.00906319-1.22%
Keep3rV1
$43.68-1.50%
Star Atlas
$0.00149308+2.68%
BENQI
$0.00524828-1.22%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13781152+2.25%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.18007533-1.05%
BarnBridge
$2.22+1.17%
Virtua
$0.01889017-0.33%
Onyxcoin
$0.00077167-0.10%
Enzyme
$13.63-2.00%
Aurora
$0.05202595-3.13%
district0x
$0.02323956+40.64%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000+2.33%
0x
$0.18350441+1.56%
StaFi
$0.26959731-1.78%
Harvest Finance
$22.57+0.30%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.87-0.11%
Decentral Games
$0.01796459-0.35%
Serum
$0.03329531-5.66%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00293907-0.21%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000052+1.52%
Rarible
$0.94591348+2.25%
Tamadoge
$0.00895360-0.24%
Bonk
$0.00000021+0.08%
Augur
$1.09-0.50%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00913696-12.22%
Quantstamp
$0.01006252-0.42%
Tokemak
$0.38308656-3.82%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01301860-0.65%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04289326-3.38%
FTX Token
$1.04-0.69%
Braintrust
$0.31603648-1.57%
Pepe
$0.00000063-2.23%
BitDAO
$0.39816762-4.93%
Threshold
$0.01882324+2.03%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08755562-1.20%
Human
$0.04771634+7.89%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-0.24%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.00-0.70%
Hamster
$0.00000000+2.98%
PayPal USD
$1.01+0.97%
Highstreet
$1.36-2.14%
Tether
$1.00+0.11%
USD Coin
$1.01+0.37%
Dai
$1.00+0.17%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index

Opinion

The Sam Bankman-Fried Trial Is a Family Affair

For “SBF Trial,” read Sam, Bankman and Fried. As prosecutors attempt to claw back “misappropriated funds” from FTX, they say SBF’s parents, Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried, played a key role in siphoning off assets and directing operations.

By Ben Schiller
AccessTimeIconSep 20, 2023 at 6:04 p.m. UTC
AccessTimeIconSep 20, 2023 at 6:04 p.m. UTC
Sam Bankman-Fried, right, and his parents, Joe Bankman and Barbara Fried (Victor Chen/CoinDesk)

Sam Bankman-Fried, right, and his parents, Joe Bankman and Barbara Fried (Victor Chen/CoinDesk)

AccessTimeIconSep 20, 2023 at 6:04 p.m. UTC

For months, Sam Bankman-Fried’s parents, Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried, have stood at their son’s side as he faced multiple federal charges of fraud, money laundering and campaign finance violations related to the collapse of FTX.

This is an excerpt from The Node newsletter, a daily roundup of the most pivotal crypto news on CoinDesk and beyond. You can subscribe to get the full newsletter here.

Now, the Stanford professors find themselves squarely at the center of the case, accused of misappropriating millions in company assets and playing a key role in alleged misdoings at the fallen cryptocurrency empire.

The SBF trial is becoming a family affair.

SingleQuoteLightGreenSingleQuoteLightGreen
“[Bankman and Fried] were very much involved — from the founding of the FTX Group until its collapse.”
SingleQuoteLightGreenSingleQuoteLightGreen

“Bankman and Fried exploited their access and influence within the FTX enterprise to enrich themselves, directly and indirectly,” the company’s complaint, filed Monday, begins, listing multiple ways in which Joseph and Barbara quietly directed operations behind the scenes.

SBF has said his parents “weren’t involved in any of the relevant parts” of the business, but prosecutors say “they were very much involved — from the founding of the FTX Group until its collapse.”

Bankman portrayed himself “as the proverbial adult in the room” as he worked “alongside inexperienced fellow executive officers, directors and managers responsible for safeguarding billions of dollars,” the complaint says. He “received millions of dollars in unearned ‘gifts’ and real property, flew on privately-chartered jets, expensed $1,200 per night hotel stays to the FTX Group, and even appeared in a Super Bowl commercial with Seinfeld writer Larry David months before the FTX Group imploded,” prosecutors say. Fried, meanwhile, was the “single most influential advisor” to SBF/FTX’s political contributions campaign, repeatedly calling upon her son to give millions of dollars directly to a political action committee that she co-founded and for which she served as President and Chairwoman.

You have to hand it to the SBF’s prosecutors. They know how to frame an anecdote and raise a telling detail.

In January, 2022, Bankman was unhappy with his $200,000 annual FTX salary. He emailed FTX’s U.S. head of administration, saying he was only receiving gross pay of $16,667 per month, when he was “supposed to be getting $1M/yr, starting in December.”

He then emailed his son: “Gee, Sam I don’t know what to say here. This is the first [I] have heard of the 200K a year salary! Putting Barbara on this.” SBF was caught between his parents, double-teamed.

See also: Sam Bankman-Fried Blames Everyone but Himself for FTX's Collapse | The Node 

Bankman was said to be an adult, but he was not above lobbying for access to FTX’s star network. He just had to be involved in FTX’s 2022 Super Bowl commercial if Larry David was onboard.

“OK, I’m not a star- fucker and don’t really care about meeting, say, Tom Brady. But Larry David....,” he emailed his son, prosecutors say.

The parents’ lawyers described the filing Monday as a “dangerous attempt to intimidate Joe and Barbara and undermine the jury process just days before their child's trial begins. These claims are completely false.”

But we can expect prosecutors to continue to widen their scope to the whole Bahamas-based cabal running FTX, turning insiders into informers and associates into accomplices in their legal efforts.

It all adds to our expectation for the trial due to begin in October (which CoinDesk will be covering extensively) and adds to the notion that “it takes a village” to create a clown-show as wide-ranging as FTX. SBF did not bring down a $40 billion empire on his own. He needed help, including from his parents, who, being the adults in the room, really should have known better even if their son did not.

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Ben Schiller
Ben Schiller

Ben Schiller is CoinDesk's managing editor for features and opinion. Previously, he was editor-in-chief at BREAKER Magazine and a staff writer at Fast Company. He holds some ETH, BTC and LINK.

Follow @btschiller on Twitter