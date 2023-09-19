Eventually, We Are All Ethereum

Not all Layer 2s and sidechains are alike, and lately I have been thinking about what are the different ways in which this Layer 2 ecosystem could develop. There are a number of highly specialized sub-ecosystems that could emerge. For example at EY, we are targeting industrial companies as users of our OpsChain solutions to help manage inventory and track carbon emissions. When we sit down and do scaling planning, the volumes we talk about are very large. For example, one of our clients is asking us to think about handling 500,000 units a day (all unique and serialized) for a single product line.