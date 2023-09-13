What Has the Blockchain Association Actually Achieved?

It has an unwavering mission to “advance the future of crypto in the United States, promoting the potential of blockchain technology and shaping policy that ensures its success,” the release said. And that’s surely something most of us can get behind, whether we’re working directly in crypto or observing it in the media. But these are tough times for crypto in the capital. Following the collapse of FTX last November, and a string of scandals preceding it, the industry is struggling to get its message across to lawmakers and regulators. Many members of Congress are openly hostile to crypto’s goals, and the days when Sam Bankman-Fried could get dinner with any big D.C. fish are long gone. Congress members are wary of political contributions and wary of speaking too fulsomely of helpfully regulating an industry that has often lost voters money. There are few votes in championing Web3 anymore.