Vitalik Buterin Wants a Better Crypto Mixer

Advancements like Tornado Cash, the now-sanctioned Ethereum-based crypto mixer, allowed for a little more flexibility by giving people the option to disrupt their blockchain histories. Think of Tornado Cash like a big communal washing machine that never stops running – people may see you drop off your dirty socks and pick them up later, but if you leave your clothes in for long enough and there’s enough liquidity everyone will probably lose sight of who owns what (in this example everyone’s socks are the same because all ethers are interchangeable).