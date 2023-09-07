Tokenization News Roundup: the 'Next Trillion'

The Takeaway: Visa, which claims to be one of the first major financial firms to tap Solana, is “leveraging stablecoins” to provide a “modern option” for clients to move money around, Cuy Sheffield, head of crypto at Visa, said in a statement. The cool thing is these funds are starting in Visa’s treasury, meaning they’re fully onboarded into the crypto economy. The stablecoin market can potentially grow to $2.8 trillion in the next five years as global financial and consumer platforms tap the tokens on public blockchains to power value exchange on their platforms, research firm Bernstein has said.