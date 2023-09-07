Reject CBDCs, Embrace the Right to Transact

Bitcoin
$25,872.30+0.79%
Ethereum
$1,635.52+0.31%
Binance Coin
$214.70-0.11%
XRP
$0.50213947-0.01%
Cardano
$0.25603806-0.20%
Dogecoin
$0.06328080-0.24%
Solana
$19.66+0.92%
Tron
$0.07887886+0.95%
Toncoin
$1.81-1.85%
Polkadot
$4.28+0.98%
Polygon
$0.55279712-0.35%
Litecoin
$62.85+0.41%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000759-0.59%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$26,067.56+0.66%
Bitcoin Cash
$190.67-1.07%
Avalanche
$9.99+0.59%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.78+0.74%
Chainlink
$6.30+0.62%
Stellar
$0.12198534+1.10%
Uniswap
$4.44+0.48%
TrueUSD
$0.99790425+0.15%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.04%
Monero
$142.63+1.89%
OKB
$42.21+0.01%
Ethereum Classic
$15.43+0.11%
Cosmos
$6.84-0.43%
Hedera
$0.04937024+0.66%
Internet Computer
$3.33-0.04%
Quant
$100.75+1.21%
Filecoin
$3.25-0.09%
Lido DAO
$1.60+0.35%
Cronos
$0.05098512+2.28%
Aptos
$5.62+1.41%
Arbitrum
$0.90983933+0.99%
VeChain
$0.01564252+0.77%
NEAR Protocol
$1.14+0.85%
Optimism
$1.33+0.01%
Maker
$1,147.31+2.29%
Kaspa
$0.03966274-0.15%
Aave
$55.60+1.26%
The Graph
$0.08673068-0.81%
XDC Network
$0.05540200+0.79%
Algorand
$0.09591271+2.47%
Synthetix
$2.29-1.34%
USDD
$0.99588164+0.02%
EOS
$0.58138699+0.88%
Stacks
$0.46241795-0.60%
Tezos
$0.68642822-1.09%
MultiverseX
$24.75+0.40%
The Sandbox
$0.30626744+0.77%
Theta
$0.62555526-0.43%
Immutable X
$0.54497980-0.26%
Axie Infinity
$4.58+1.11%
Bitcoin SV
$30.46+0.90%
Injective Protocol
$6.93+0.92%
Fantom
$0.20104967-0.35%
Decentraland
$0.29635214+0.82%
Radix
$0.05301727-1.94%
Render Token
$1.46+5.85%
GateToken
$3.93+0.02%
NEO
$7.38+0.07%
IOTA
$0.18175890+5.23%
Kava.io
$0.66953119+0.79%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99996843-0.90%
ApeCoin
$1.35+1.93%
PAX Gold
$1,909.45+0.31%
THORChain
$1.58+1.30%
Rocket Pool
$23.49+0.70%
eCash
$0.00002322+0.52%
Flow
$0.43610971-0.02%
Klaytn
$0.13268252+0.11%
Gala
$0.01598305-0.35%
Chiliz
$0.05934954-0.67%
Frax Share
$5.63+0.52%
KuCoin Token
$3.99+0.71%
BitTorrent
$0.00000041-0.17%
Casper
$0.03415883-0.31%
Huobi Token
$2.42+0.47%
Curve DAO Token
$0.44237178-0.81%
Sui
$0.48274860+0.86%
Mina
$0.38075789+1.62%
dYdX
$2.06+0.16%
Luna Classic
$0.00006039-0.49%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.80554647+0.45%
Nexo
$0.58546630-0.29%
Astar
$0.05991401+7.23%
Gemini Dollar
$1.01-0.31%
GMX
$34.36+2.74%
Dash
$25.99+2.21%
Flare
$0.01274280-0.99%
Woo Network
$0.16179008-0.86%
Arweave
$4.27+0.88%
Zilliqa
$0.01642210+0.29%
PancakeSwap
$1.24-0.08%
Compound
$39.67-0.68%
Conflux
$0.12913869+2.92%
Gnosis
$103.83+1.18%
Enjin
$0.25924409-1.85%
Fetch.ai
$0.24570715-3.24%
Basic Attention Token
$0.17015000-0.04%
1inch Network
$0.24601140-0.09%
SafePal
$0.58878452-2.05%
Illuvium
$41.69+2.26%
Akash Network
$1.11+1.95%
SingularityNET
$0.19366708+1.54%
SEI
$0.13254746+4.78%
Loopring
$0.18500260+0.13%
Qtum
$2.17-0.13%
tomiNet
$2.99+4.50%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.73+1.89%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.96622805-4.42%
Celo
$0.43329120+2.11%
NEM
$0.02460795+0.09%
Osmosis
$0.35567547-0.67%
Mask Network
$2.61+0.06%
Helium
$1.48-2.26%
Convex Finance
$2.58-1.47%
Zcash
$25.05+0.85%
Decred
$13.21+0.90%
Oasis Network
$0.04032051+0.21%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.60+0.26%
Livepeer
$6.72-6.93%
Ankr
$0.01879687+1.77%
Holo
$0.00105185+0.48%
Yearn Finance
$5,631.15+2.38%
Wemix
$0.58212444+0.75%
Beldex
$0.03276378-1.14%
JasmyCoin
$0.00376217-0.47%
Ravencoin
$0.01514036+0.65%
Stepn
$0.15948001-0.00%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+0.18%
Aragon
$4.37+0.79%
BLUR
$0.19023350-1.63%
Kusama
$19.06+0.40%
Audius
$0.15310673+0.76%
FLOKI
$0.00001701+0.88%
Golem
$0.16638379+0.30%
ICON
$0.16590531+0.36%
Worldcoin
$1.21-4.96%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.40989022+0.80%
Ribbon Finance
$0.19290902-0.46%
Waves
$1.50+0.52%
SXP
$0.25594850+1.87%
Balancer
$3.42+1.62%
EthereumPoW
$1.35+0.08%
Siacoin
$0.00279330-0.22%
Ocean Protocol
$0.32961183+0.95%
IoTeX
$0.01499057+3.61%
Axelar
$0.36311247+0.57%
Band Protocol
$1.04+0.01%
Biconomy
$0.20952609-0.89%
Merit Circle
$0.29719037-1.10%
Moonbeam
$0.18457856+0.98%
Wax
$0.03904833-0.59%
Kadena
$0.49765665+3.58%
MAGIC
$0.50407413-0.31%
Harmony
$0.00957911+1.47%
TerraUSD
$0.01193377-0.05%
Polymath Network
$0.12930000+1.09%
Sushiswap
$0.59294204-0.46%
DigiByte
$0.00670024+1.50%
Stargate Finance
$0.54014585+1.77%
Skale
$0.02230184+2.22%
API3
$1.09-4.06%
UMA Protocol
$1.40+1.38%
Amp
$0.00182954+0.15%
Horizen
$7.24-0.99%
Lisk
$0.70217632+1.06%
Kyber Network
$0.54163800-0.12%
Gains Network
$3.21+0.63%
Joe
$0.27542166+7.34%
Core
$0.59118749+7.16%
Nervos Network
$0.00277853+0.56%
OriginTrail
$0.24180861+2.57%
Cartesi
$0.12593834+0.02%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.77-5.72%
Numeraire
$14.22-5.16%
Perpetual Protocol
$1.17+50.55%
Status
$0.02146769+0.02%
Nano
$0.62667065+0.14%
PlayDapp
$0.14793816+1.09%
Liquity
$0.87101201+1.04%
Coin98
$0.14171176-0.39%
iExec RLC
$1.09-1.26%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000014-0.00%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$10.74+5.89%
Bitgert
$0.00000018-3.10%
Steem
$0.15758721+1.03%
Radiant Capital
$0.22608625+0.82%
Marlin
$0.00847479+6.90%
Radworks
$1.36+1.37%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01352503+0.97%
Synapse
$0.34867862+0.46%
Hashflow
$0.37803829+9.91%
Celer Network
$0.01162699+0.24%
Stella
$0.07984028-0.15%
OMG Network
$0.45122089-0.03%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00151508+6.29%
Bancor
$0.43395199-0.84%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.78397508+0.67%
Syscoin
$0.08554664+0.58%
Gitcoin
$1.00-2.73%
SPACE ID
$0.20829253-1.43%
WINkLink
$0.00006193+0.90%
Sweat Economy
$0.00763590-5.04%
Dent
$0.00062019+0.67%
NKN
$0.08967005+1.72%
Celsius
$0.13707810-0.76%
Powerledger
$0.13490895+0.14%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01600203+0.66%
Verge
$0.00338114+0.54%
Civic
$0.06959674+0.31%
Secret
$0.26067191-0.12%
Bifrost
$0.03923069-0.09%
Bluzelle
$0.13226699-4.38%
Chromia
$0.09151063+3.99%
Galxe
$1.13+1.15%
Stormx
$0.00478450-0.65%
MOBOX
$0.24476271+0.05%
Request
$0.06656853+1.23%
COTI
$0.04135323+3.33%
Sun Token
$0.00524597+0.17%
MetisDAO
$11.24-0.47%
Spell Token
$0.00040817+2.05%
Covalent
$0.07760661-1.90%
Keep Network
$0.08436032-0.19%
Ren
$0.04618062+1.65%
WazirX
$0.09918402+1.25%
ARPA
$0.04505638-0.09%
XYO Network
$0.00307588+0.00%
Verasity
$0.00410256+0.03%
Aavegotchi
$0.81190069+0.64%
Adventure Gold
$0.53725105-0.05%
Yield Guild Games
$0.22209813+0.28%
Boba Network
$0.11982282+1.68%
Badger DAO
$2.03-1.20%
Gods Unchained
$0.16367529+2.43%
Aergo
$0.09088113-0.31%
Raydium
$0.17399647-1.09%
Origin Protocol
$0.07854322+1.30%
Zebec Protocol
$0.01167542+0.23%
SuperRare
$0.06342704+3.04%
Alien Worlds
$0.01042575-1.89%
Index Chain
$0.04875219-0.46%
Acala Token
$0.04629380+9.27%
Orchid
$0.06232414-1.74%
Voyager Token
$0.12491585+6.03%
Maple
$4.45+1.02%
MOON
$0.32964201+2.04%
Reef
$0.00149133-0.04%
Rally
$0.00676940-0.07%
Storj
$0.23436941+0.50%
TrueFi
$0.03156816+1.97%
CEEK VR
$0.04026546-0.46%
Moonriver
$4.28+2.44%
RACA
$0.00009714+1.65%
GAS
$2.26+0.38%
LooksRare
$0.05569580+1.89%
Litentry
$0.63731220-0.13%
Saitama
$0.00065534+0.11%
Ethernity
$1.53-1.54%
LCX
$0.03771363-10.17%
Ampleforth Governance
$3.00-9.17%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04705022+0.02%
DIA
$0.23429861+0.13%
Polkastarter
$0.25883318+1.36%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.10941302+3.35%
Travala.com
$0.46495391-0.81%
CLV
$0.03181077-0.77%
Keep3rV1
$45.49+3.02%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.19212230+1.46%
BENQI
$0.00541185+1.91%
Virtua
$0.02011362+0.11%
Alchemix
$11.13+2.03%
BarnBridge
$2.30+1.75%
Enzyme
$14.23-0.06%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13598309+0.84%
Star Atlas
$0.00144549-0.21%
MXC
$0.00819062-10.78%
Onyxcoin
$0.00076478+0.64%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000+0.96%
Aurora
$0.05405421-3.62%
district0x
$0.02384511+1.86%
0x
$0.17202074-1.98%
Harvest Finance
$22.71+4.58%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.93+0.31%
Velas
$0.00578710+2.10%
StaFi
$0.24926883+1.87%
Decentral Games
$0.01836423-0.77%
Serum
$0.03528491+2.02%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000063+0.85%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00304968-0.48%
Tamadoge
$0.01127789+3.47%
Rarible
$0.94643140+2.73%
Bonk
$0.00000023+0.50%
Augur
$1.10-1.38%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00969214+4.01%
Tokemak
$0.44675079+0.74%
Quantstamp
$0.01017336+2.83%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01394024+4.91%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04314666+0.48%
FTX Token
$1.05+0.93%
Braintrust
$0.30734483+2.88%
Pepe
$0.00000080-0.04%
BitDAO
$0.42219715+3.34%
Threshold
$0.01716347+0.31%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08426663-2.24%
Human
$0.04581220-0.79%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-0.73%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.05+0.76%
Hamster
$0.00000000-1.81%
PayPal USD
$0.99808914-0.78%
Highstreet
$1.29-0.72%
Tether
$0.99937640-0.02%
USD Coin
$1.00+0.02%
Dai
$1.00-0.01%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index

Opinion

Reject CBDCs, Embrace the Right to Transact

The steady creep of payments digitization means governments will be able to increasingly intervene and potentially censor economic activity.

By Zelinar XY
AccessTimeIconSep 7, 2023 at 7:18 p.m. UTC
AccessTimeIconSep 7, 2023 at 7:18 p.m. UTC
(Aleksandr Popov/Unsplash)

(Aleksandr Popov/Unsplash)

AccessTimeIconSep 7, 2023 at 7:18 p.m. UTC

We are all slowly losing something we barely noticed we had: the right to transact. A couple decades ago, it was inconceivable that an overbearing government would freeze payments as a means of social control. Today, a system of pervasive censorship of transactions is emerging to complement pervasive censorship of speech.

Zelinar XY, aka ZXY, is a writer, software developer and greengrocer. He's the author of "The Right to Transact," available on Amazon. You can follow him on Twitter or email him at zelinarxy [at] proton [dot] me.

States have long used economic censorship or sanction as a means of quashing dissent. So is it much of a surprise governments today would abuse the new affordances of digital technology, which expands the reach of data collection, surveillance and asset seizure? Early last year, for instance, the Canadian government declared a state of emergency and ordered banks to freeze the assets of anti-lockdown protesters.

See also: Who Really Benefits From CBDCs? It's Not the Public | Opinion

Soon, because of the steady creep of payments digitization, governments will be able to carry out such interventions routinely – no need to break the glass and invoke emergency powers or enlist the aid of docile private-sector banks.

Central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), which are in various stages of development across the world, will incorporate the ability to freeze or confiscate funds into money itself. With the kind of programmable money envisioned by CBDC advocates, the state may be able to bar you from using your national currency at all, regardless of what bank or payments provider you choose to do business with. You'll no longer only run the risk that some company will mistreat you.

This may not happen, and indeed several central banks have said that they don’t want complete control over the ways users interface with their money. But the simple fact is that CBDCs open the door to that level of control, and it’s likely that many of the social policy aims behind CBDCs – like improving tax collection and fighting financial crime – would be next to impossible without a complete CBDC takeover.

Commercial banks, who would lose revenues if governments got involved in personal banking, would certainly put up a fuss. But either way, large numbers of people will end up using CBDCs, at least some exclusively, and if central bankers' own words are any guide, users are in for dismal treatment: locked funds and routine surveillance, arbitrary rules built into the currency courtesy of "programmability features" and universal KYC utilizing iris scans and fingerprints.

And code speaks louder than words. Brazil's central bank has released documentation and software related to a pilot CBDC that gives the government the ability to freeze any user's balance, "move" any user's balance to another account or even "pause" the entire currency.

See also: If Money Is Speech, CBDCs Should Be Tools for Freedom | Opinion

The justification for this radical update to the basic nature of money is that Bad People can use money to do Bad Things: tax evasion, money laundering and other unspecified "illicit activities." Fine. But we don't yet call for every single car to be tracked mile-by-mile by some centralized government agency, despite cars' being optimal tools for drug, weapons and human trafficking.

We must reject a program of total surveillance and control over currency in the name of stultifying, totalitarian safety. Central bankers are economists. What qualifies them to interpret and enforce law? What "illicit activity" exactly will they have jurisdiction over? Will they wait for the justice system for instruction before using their god-like bureaucratic powers or simply act?

Will they enforce laws (statutes passed by representatives we can vote out of office) or will they enforce "policies" written down by unaccountable bureaucrats?

We should brace for the worst.

Or, we can recognize and defend the right to transact. It's one we naïvely enjoyed from deepest antiquity into living memory. If our declining institutions want to take away this natural right, let them state their case. It will certainly be incoherent.

Nothing otherwise illegal is somehow rendered lawful by the right for people to transact freely: bad behavior is still policed, but not through arbitrary, centralized control over the means of exchange itself. And of course, we need to pursue the one practical route available to us to counteract the slide into financial panopticon: adopt and use cryptocurrency.

The Canadian government, as sometimes happens, believed its own propaganda when it ordered self-custodied bitcoin wallet developers to freeze their users' funds. That government now understands, as the world is beginning to, that this is impossible: cryptocurrency protects the right to transact.

Edited by Daniel Kuhn.

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Zelinar XY
Zelinar XY

Zelinar XY is a writer, software developer and greengrocer. His book, "The Right to Transact," is available on Amazon.

Follow @focaballena on Twitter