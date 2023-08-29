Will Crypto Ever Be Rid of Influencers Like BitBoy?

But this is exactly the point of the larger wave of digital transformation that crypto is caught up in. Now that anyone can “control their own distribution” by posting online, the floodgates have been thrown open as to what fame and infamy means. This is the 1,000 True Fans theory in action. And in a nutshell: Anyone can eke out a living or even riches doing just about anything online, so long as you have a few dedicated backers willing to buy your stuff or pay you attention to advertise against.