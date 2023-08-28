The Bitcoin Circular Economy Battles Entrenched Mindsets in El Salvador

I spoke about this with Carlos Alfaro at Koibanx, a company that builds non-Bitcoin blockchain integrations for the banking system. He said that there is interest in Bitcoin among bankers, but they fear the repercussions with their international partners if they unilaterally adopt the digital currency. Remittances make up 25% of the domestic economy, and most of that money moves via traditional rails from Western Union in the U.S. to domestic bank accounts in El Salvador. No local banks are currently willing to put 25% of their business at risk, especially since Salvadoran banks are small and do not have a lot of leverage on Wall Street.