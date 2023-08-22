FedNow Is a Reminder That Payments Aren’t Crypto’s Differentiator

The regulatory problem is mainly that in some countries, the law does not permit banks to open accounts for people with limited or no personal identity documentation or whose documentation would show them to be working or living in that country illegally. Where those obstacles have been eased or governments have made it a priority to bank the unbanked, banks have been quick to serve these groups. Brazil, India, Kenya and Tanzania are all shining examples of how quickly banks and financial services entities can charge into a market when the regulatory and identity obstacles are eased. All these countries have thriving markets for low-income users that have “banked” millions of in recent years.