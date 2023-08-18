El Salvador Diary: Lightning Is Key to Bitcoin Adoption

My work experience is mostly as an entrepreneur, and I started two successful real estate companies in Austin, T.X. before attending The Wharton School. I came to El Salvador with the intention to identify gaps in the nascent Bitcoin economy, including the potential for Bitcoin applications in real estate and/or coffee farming. Things that we take for granted in the U.S., like the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) with all the currently listed properties and recent tractions, do not exist here yet. Similarly, the chain of title on a property is opaque; the centralized records are sometimes wrong; and suing someone who has a lien or a claim on a property can delay the investment process by as much as a year.